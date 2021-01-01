An S3 object store so reliable you can run it outside datacenters
Made for redundancy
Each chunk of data is replicated in 3 zones
We made it lightweight and kept the efficiency in mind:
We ship a single dependency-free binary that runs on all Linux distributions
We are sysadmins, we know the value of operator-friendly software
We do not have a dedicated backbone, and neither do you,
so we made software that run over the Internet across multiple datacenters
We worked hard to keep requirements as low as possible:
We built Garage to suit your existing infrastructure:
Garage implements the Amazon S3 API
and thus is already compatible with many applications.
Garage leverages insights from recent research in distributed systems:
Garage has benefitted multiple times from public funding:
This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2021 research and innovation programme within the framework of the NGI-POINTER Project funded under grant agreement N° 871528.
This project has received funding from the NGI Zero Entrust Fund, a fund established by NLnet with financial support from the European Commission's Next Generation Internet programme, under the aegis of DG Communications Networks, Content and Technology under grant agreement No 101069594.
This project has received funding from the NGI Zero Commons Fund, a fund established by NLnet with financial support from the European Commission's Next Generation Internet programme, under the aegis of DG Communications Networks, Content and Technology under grant agreement No 101135429.