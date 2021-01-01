Sponsors and funding

Garage has benefitted multiple times from public funding:

2021-2022: NGI POINTER provided funding for 3 full-time employees for one year

2023-2024: NLnet / NGI0 Entrust provided funding for 1 full-time employee for one year

2025: NLnet / NGI0 Commons Fund provided funding for 1.5 full-time employee for one year

If you want to participate in funding Garage development, either through donation or support contract, please get in touch with us.

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2021 research and innovation programme within the framework of the NGI-POINTER Project funded under grant agreement N° 871528.

This project has received funding from the NGI Zero Entrust Fund, a fund established by NLnet with financial support from the European Commission's Next Generation Internet programme, under the aegis of DG Communications Networks, Content and Technology under grant agreement No 101069594.

This project has received funding from the NGI Zero Commons Fund, a fund established by NLnet with financial support from the European Commission's Next Generation Internet programme, under the aegis of DG Communications Networks, Content and Technology under grant agreement No 101135429.